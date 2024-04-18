Do Aur Do Pyaar will hit the big screens on April 19. The film is headlined by Vidya Balan along with Pratik Gandhi and Ileana D Cruz.

Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, Mrunal Thakur, Shriya Saran Attend Vidya's Do Aur Do Pyaar Screening

1/10: Vidya Balan attended the screening of her film Do Aur Do Pyaar in an ethnic co-ord set. She teamed the look with a contrasting long shrug. / Image: Varinder Chawla

2/10: Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee too attended the screening. The actor-director duo will soon collaborate with Vidya for the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. / Image: Kartik Aaryan

3/10: Fardeen Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Heeramandi, was also seen at the screening. / Image: Fardeen Khan

4/10: Prachi Desai opted for an all-black look for the screening. / Image: Prachi Desai

5/10: Veteran actress Bhagyashree was accompanied by her son for the premier. / Image: Bhagyashree

6/10: 3 Idiots fame Sharman Joshi also arrived with his wife. / Image: Varinder chawla

7/10: Radhika Madan was also in attendance at the event. / Image: Radhika Madan

8/10: Actresses and friends Mouni Roy and Sophie Choudhary also arrived at the screening. / Image: Mouni Roy

9/10: Mrunal Thakur donned a baby pink corset top teamed with denim pants for the evening. / Image: Mrunal Thakur

10/10: Shriya Saran also dazzled at the screening. / Image: Shriya Saran