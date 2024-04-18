Updated April 18th, 2024 at 15:01 IST
Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, Mrunal Thakur, Shriya Saran Attend Vidya's Do Aur Do Pyaar Screening
Do Aur Do Pyaar will hit the big screens on April 19. The film is headlined by Vidya Balan along with Pratik Gandhi and Ileana D Cruz.
1/10: Vidya Balan attended the screening of her film Do Aur Do Pyaar in an ethnic co-ord set. She teamed the look with a contrasting long shrug. / Image: Varinder Chawla
2/10: Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee too attended the screening. The actor-director duo will soon collaborate with Vidya for the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. / Image: Kartik Aaryan
3/10: Fardeen Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Heeramandi, was also seen at the screening. / Image: Fardeen Khan
4/10: Prachi Desai opted for an all-black look for the screening. / Image: Prachi Desai
5/10: Veteran actress Bhagyashree was accompanied by her son for the premier. / Image: Bhagyashree
6/10: 3 Idiots fame Sharman Joshi also arrived with his wife. / Image: Varinder chawla
7/10: Radhika Madan was also in attendance at the event. / Image: Radhika Madan
8/10: Actresses and friends Mouni Roy and Sophie Choudhary also arrived at the screening. / Image: Mouni Roy
9/10: Mrunal Thakur donned a baby pink corset top teamed with denim pants for the evening. / Image: Mrunal Thakur
10/10: Shriya Saran also dazzled at the screening. / Image: Shriya Saran
