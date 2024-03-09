Ajay Devgn is all set to star in six movies in the coming time. Starting with Shaitaan, the actor has a string of releases lined up for release in 2024.

Maidaan, Raid 2, Singham Again: Ajay Devgn Movies Releasing In 2024

1/6: Shaitaan is the first Ajay Devgn movie to hit the big screens in 2024. / Image: X

2/6: Maidaan is another Ajay Devgn film releasing this year. / Image: IANS

3/6: A sequel to the actor's film Raid is also in the works. Raid 2 will hit he big screens in November. / Image: IMDB

4/6: Singhm Again starring the actor will release on Independence Day 2024. / Image: Instagram

5/6: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is another Ajay Devgn film that will release in April 2024. / Image: IMDB

6/6: A sequel to the 2019 film De De Pyaar Dein is also reported to release this year. / Image: IMDb