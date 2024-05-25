Mouni Roy is currently in the midst of her Bali trip. The actress and entrepreneur has been sharing glimpses from the same on her social media handle.

1/6: Mouni Roy is currently in the midst of her Bali trip, with her friends in tow. / Image: Instagram

2/6: Exploring the wilderness appears to enjoy a prime place of importance on her itinerary. / Image: Instagram

3/6: For her day trip to Ubud, Mouni opted for a flowing bright red summer maxi. / Image: Instagram

4/6: The actress shared a few shots of herself taking on the famous swing ride. / Image: Instagram

5/6: Following the adventure, Mouni and her friends evidently took some time out to admire the wilderness. / Image: Instagram

6/6: Here she can be seen admiring the Koi fish as she strikes a cheeky pose. / Image: Instagram