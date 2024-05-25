Updated May 25th, 2024 at 21:54 IST
Mouni Roy's Colourful Day Out In Bali
Mouni Roy is currently in the midst of her Bali trip. The actress and entrepreneur has been sharing glimpses from the same on her social media handle.
1/6: Mouni Roy is currently in the midst of her Bali trip, with her friends in tow. / Image: Instagram
2/6: Exploring the wilderness appears to enjoy a prime place of importance on her itinerary. / Image: Instagram
3/6: For her day trip to Ubud, Mouni opted for a flowing bright red summer maxi. / Image: Instagram
4/6: The actress shared a few shots of herself taking on the famous swing ride. / Image: Instagram
5/6: Following the adventure, Mouni and her friends evidently took some time out to admire the wilderness. / Image: Instagram
6/6: Here she can be seen admiring the Koi fish as she strikes a cheeky pose. / Image: Instagram
