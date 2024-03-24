Family Star actress Mrunal Thakur shares a glimpse of her stay in Baku, Azerbaijan, on her social media handle.

Mrunal Thakur Shares A Glimpse Of Her Vacay In Azerbaijan

1/6: Mrunal Thakur took to her social media handle to share photos from her Baku stay. / Image: Instagram

2/6: Mrunal Thakur was shooting for her upcomig film in Baku. / Image: Instagram

3/6: Mrunal Thakur dropped candid photos with her loved ones. / Image: Instagram

4/6: Mrunal Thakur captioned her post, "Glimpses of your Daaku in Baku." / Image: Instagram

5/6: Mrunal Thakur exuded boss lady vibes in a trench coat during the shooting of her film. / Image: Instagram

6/6: Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Family Star./ Image: Instagram