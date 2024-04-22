Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first full-fledged foray into the world of streaming - Heeramandi, is up for release. The director offered glimpses from the sets.

1/7: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is just a few days away from the release of Heeramandi. The director recently threw the doors open, of the opulent sets, to tease audiences with glimpses from his world. / Image: Ishika Motwani

2/7: The Mughal aesthetic has a heavy hand to play in how the world of Heeramandi has shaped up - courtesy of the series' pre-Independence premise. / Image: Ishika Motwani

3/7: Opulence reigns heavy with miniature paintings, frescoes, colonial portraits and filigree work leading the charge. / Image: Ishika Motwani

4/7: A Shahi Mahal, a Khwabgaah, a mosque, a courtyard, a dancing hall strewn with water fountains and a hammam room largely make up the premise of the sets. / Image: Mahesh Limaye

5/7: Vintage Teak furniture, also enjoys a prime place amid the carefully-curated aesthetic, sourced from an antique store in Amdavad. / Image: Mahesh Limaye

6/7: It took 700 craftsmen and 7 months to bring Sanjay Leela Bhansali's expansive vision to life in Mumbai's Film City. / Image: X

7/7: Heeramandi will be made available for streaming on Netflix, starting May 1. / Image: YouTube