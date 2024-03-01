Netflix Announces Slate Of Titles For 2024

From thrilling new releases to captivating series, there's something for everyone to enjoy on Netflix this year.

1/7: This movie is about the majestic signature flair to stories of love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. The movie is starred by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi, Aditi Rao./ Image: IMDb

2/7: Amar Singh Chamkila revolves around the life of pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is starred by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra./ Image: IMDb

3/7: Murder Mubarak revolves around a murder investigation on an array of suspects. The movie is directed by Homi Adajania, and starred by Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Sara Ali Khan./ Image: IMDb

4/7: Do Patti is a captivating mystery thriller sets in the hills of north India. The movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, and starred by Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. / Image: IMDb

5/7: To Kill A Tiger is about Ranjit, a farmer in India, who demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the victim of a brutal gang rape. This movie is directed and written by Nisha Pahuja. / Image: IMDb

6/7: Directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, it is starred by Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Shergill / Image: IMDb

7/7: The movie revolves around the righteous cop who pursues a merciless criminal in Bihar. Created by Neeraj Pandey, the movie is tarred by Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary and Nikita Dutta. / Image: IMDb