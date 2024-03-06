The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 11, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and can be watched at 4: 30 am in India. Here are its best picture nominee.

Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Barbie, The Holdovers, All Nominees In Best Picture Category

1/10: Barbie: Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans./ Image: IMDb

2/10: Oppenheimer: During World War II, Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. appoints physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project and he develops and design the atomic bomb. / Image: IMDb

3/10: American Fiction: It follows a frustrated novelist-professor who writes an outlandish satire of stereotypical Black books that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to hate./ Image: X

4/10: Anatomy of a Fall: A woman is suspected of her husband's murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness. / Image: IMDb

5/10: The Holdovers: An instructor at a New England prep school remains on campus during Christmas break to babysit a handful of students with nowhere to go. He soon forms an unlikely bond with them./ Image: IMDb

6/10: Killers of the Flower Moon: Real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal as Mollie Burkhart, a member of the Osage Nation, tries to save her community from a spree of murders fueled by oil./ Image: IMDB

7/10: Maestro: On the verge of securing a golden opportunity, American conductor Leonard Bernstein begins a tumultuous relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre, upturning their lives. / Image: IMDb

8/10: Past Lives: Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week./ Image: IMDb

9/10: Poor Things: Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. / Image: IMDb

10/10: The Zone of Interest: The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. / Image: X