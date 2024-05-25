Updated May 24th, 2024 at 22:29 IST
PKP2 Co-Stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj Backpack Through France, Italy
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ishita Raj are currently in the midst of exploring France and Italy, also sharing pictures from their trip
1/7: Nushrratt Bharuccha recently shared a series of pictures from her luxurious yacht ride in Italy's Positano. / Image: Instagram
2/7: Positano is only the latest stop on her current trip through Italy and France. / Image: Instagram
3/7: Nushrratt's partner for the luxe getaway is her Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-star Ishita Raj. / Image: Instagram
4/7: At Italy's Naples, Nushrratt and Ishita made sure to try the local pizzerias. / Image: Instagram
5/7: Prior to Italy, Nushrratt and Ishita have also made their way through France. / Image: Instagram
6/7: This picture shows the duo taking an animated walk through the quaint by lanes of Saint Tropez. / Image: Instagram
7/7: Also part of their list of stops, has been Nice by the French Riviera. / Image: Instagram
