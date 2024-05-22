After shocking her fans with short hair, Priyanka Chopra is back to her classic style. The actress donned a classic black ensemble for a brand event in Rome.

Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Long Tresses After Shocking Fans With Bob Cut At Bulgari Event In Rome

Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 14:55 IST

1/6: Priyanka Chopra attended the 140th anniversary of the jewellery brand Bulgari. / Image: JerryMimi/Instagram

2/6: The actress is the brand ambassador for the jewellery brand. / Image: JerryMimi/Instagram

3/6: The actress previosuly debuted her short hair look at the brand's event. / Image: JerryMimi/Instagram

4/6: Priyanka stunned in a black sequined gown with a plunging neckline. / Image: JerryMimi/Instagram

5/6: She teamed the look with a Bulgari necklace, diamond earrings and a bracelet. She completed the look with classy makeup. / Image: JerryMimi/X

6/6: The actress made her tresses open and looked chic in the ensemble. / Image: JerryMimi/X