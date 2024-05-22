Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 14:55 IST
Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Long Tresses After Shocking Fans With Bob Cut At Bulgari Event In Rome
After shocking her fans with short hair, Priyanka Chopra is back to her classic style. The actress donned a classic black ensemble for a brand event in Rome.
1/6: Priyanka Chopra attended the 140th anniversary of the jewellery brand Bulgari. / Image: JerryMimi/Instagram
2/6: The actress is the brand ambassador for the jewellery brand. / Image: JerryMimi/Instagram
3/6: The actress previosuly debuted her short hair look at the brand's event. / Image: JerryMimi/Instagram
4/6: Priyanka stunned in a black sequined gown with a plunging neckline. / Image: JerryMimi/Instagram
5/6: She teamed the look with a Bulgari necklace, diamond earrings and a bracelet. She completed the look with classy makeup. / Image: JerryMimi/X
6/6: The actress made her tresses open and looked chic in the ensemble. / Image: JerryMimi/X
Published May 22nd, 2024 at 14:55 IST