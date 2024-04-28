From the Rajinikanth led Sivaji: The Boss to Suriya's Singam 2 - here's taking a look at the Tamil film industry's first few films to breach the 100 crore club.

1/7: Rajinikanth dominates the list with Sivaji: The Boss (2007) which became the first Tamil film to breach the ₹100 crore mark, starting Kollywood's own legcy. As per IMDb, the film earned ₹148 crores. / Image: IMDb

2/7: The Kamal Haasan led Dasavatharam (2008), followed suit. An IMDb report affirms that the film recovered double its budget, standing at ₹120 crores in worldwide collections. / Image: IMDb

3/7: 2 years later, came Kollywood's third 100 crore club member, the Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai led Enthiran. Not just a 100 crores, the film made its own 200 crore club, earning ₹290 crores worldwide./ Image: IMDb

4/7: Thalapathy Vijay's first film on the list, Thuppakki, released in 2012. The AR Murugadoss directorial, as per an IMDb report, earned ₹130 crores, worldwide. / Image: X

5/7: Kamal Haasan cinched a second spot on this list with 2013 release Vishwaroopam. Incidentally, this was the second entrant in Kollywood's super-exlcusive 200 crore club, earning ₹220 crores worldwide. / Image: IMDb

6/7: The same year, Suriya reprised his role of Singam Durai, in Singam 2. The franchise film earned a solid ₹120 crores worldwide, as per an IMDb report./ Image: IMDb

7/7: 2014 saw the release of Kaththi, Thalapathy Vijay's second ever 100 crore film. Also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kaththi, as per an IMDb report, earned ₹135 crores worldwide. / Image: X