1/5: Raveena Tandon, recently embarked on a spiritual journey with her daughter Rasha Thadani. The duo visited the revered Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, situated in Pune, Maharashtra./ Image: Instagram

2/5: Sharing glimpses from their temple sojourn, Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share their spiritual quest. In one of the images, the duo stood against the backdrop of the Bhimashankar temple. / Image: Instagram

3/5: Others portrayed them immersed in fervent prayers within the sanctum./ Image: Instagram

4/5: Prior to their visit to Bhimashankar, Raveena and Rasha also paid homage at the Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple in Nasik, Maharashtra. / Image: Instagram

5/5: Their spiritual odyssey encompasses a pilgrimage to the 12 Jyotirlingas across India./ Image: Instagram