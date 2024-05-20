Selena Gomez attended the premiere of the new film Emilia Pérez at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actress shared a series of photos of her look.

Selena Gomez Attends Premiere Of Her New Film Emilia Pérez At Cannes Film Festival 2024

1/8: Selena Gomez took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her Cannes appearance. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram

2/8: The actress shared a couple of candid shots with her fellow attendees. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram

3/8: She also shared a picture with her co-star Edgar Ramirez. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram

4/8: They attended the premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram

5/8: She shared the photo with the caption, "Thank you Cannes! I’m so honored to be a small part of something so special in Emilia Pérez -Jacques, thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me"/ Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram

6/8: Selena Gomez opted for an elegant and sophisticated gown from the shelves of Saint Laurent. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram

7/8: She teamed the off-shouldered gown with a statement diamond necklace. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram

8/8: She tied her hair in a ponytail to give her a chic look. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram