Updated May 20th, 2024 at 15:41 IST
Selena Gomez Attends Premiere Of Her New Film Emilia Pérez At Cannes Film Festival 2024
Selena Gomez attended the premiere of the new film Emilia Pérez at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actress shared a series of photos of her look.
- 1 min read
1/8: Selena Gomez took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her Cannes appearance. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram
2/8: The actress shared a couple of candid shots with her fellow attendees. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram
3/8: She also shared a picture with her co-star Edgar Ramirez. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram
4/8: They attended the premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram
5/8: She shared the photo with the caption, "Thank you Cannes! I’m so honored to be a small part of something so special in Emilia Pérez -Jacques, thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me"/ Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram
6/8: Selena Gomez opted for an elegant and sophisticated gown from the shelves of Saint Laurent. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram
7/8: She teamed the off-shouldered gown with a statement diamond necklace. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram
8/8: She tied her hair in a ponytail to give her a chic look. / Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram
