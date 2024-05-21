Filmmaker Anthony Bhagyaraj, who rose to fame for his directorial Siren, has tied the knot with Ramya.

1/5: After exchanging vows, Anthony and Ramya hosted their wedding reception which was attended by popular actors from the Kollywood. / Image: X

2/5: As per media reports, director Anthony Bhagyaraj had decided to tie the knot with Ramya after directing the film Siren first. / Image: X

3/5: The couple had a simple wedding, and now photos from their wedding reception is going viral on social media. Some of the celebrities who attended the reception included Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti./ Image: x

4/5: The photos of the many celebrities who attended his wedding are now available./ Image: x

5/5: Directors Samuthirakani, Siva, R. Ravikumar, Arunraja Kamaraj, Sam Anton, PS Mithran, and lyricist Snekan and his wife Kannika Snekan, among others also attended their reception./ Image: X