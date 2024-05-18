Sobhita Dhulipala recently represented India at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress opted for a purple Cordelia jumpsuit for the event.

Sobhita Dhulipala Paints The Town Purple In Plum Cordelia Jumpsuit

Updated May 17th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

1/5: Sobhita Dhulipala recently attended the Cannes Film Festival in France. / Image: Instagram

2/5: The actress wore a purple Cordelia jumpsuit from Namrata Joshipura’s The First Order collection. / Image: Instagram

3/5: The outfit featured a plunging neckline, cut-out midriff, and fringes at the bottom./ Image: Instagram

4/5: Per the designer’s website, the jumpsuit costs Rs 1.8 lakh./ Image: Instagram

5/5: The actress completed her look with wavy hair and statement gold earrings. / Image: Instagram