Saba Ali Khan birthday

May 1st, 2024

Soha Ali Khan Shares Photos From Sister Saba's Birthday Bash

Soha Ali Khan recently took to her social media handle to share photos from Saba Ali Khan's birthday bash.

1/5: Saba Pataudi celebrated her 48th birthday today in the presence of her loved ones. / Image: Instagram

2/5: Inside pictures from the celebration was shared by Soha Ali Khan on her Instagram handle./ Image: Instagram

3/5: Soha Ali Khan rejoiced during Saba's intimate birthday bash./ Image: Instagram

4/5: Soha Ali Khan posed with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif during the celebrations. / Image: Instagram

5/5: Soha and Ibrahim posed for a selfie featuring Saba in the backdrop./ Image: Instagram

May 1st, 2024