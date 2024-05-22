Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her social media handle to share BTS photos from the sets of Heeramandi.

1/6: Sonakshi Sinha shares BTS photos from the sets of Heeramandi. She was shooting for her song Tilasmi Bahein./ Image: Instagram

2/6: She captioned her post, "Cant get over that day!!! From on the spot rehearsal just minutes before the take to getting the perfect take for my first ONE SHOT song."/ Image: Instagram

3/6: "Tilasmi bahein… swipe right to see Sanjay sirs reaction, and what we did right after packup coz we couldnt believe the song was done but we dint get enough 😂… uff pure magic," she continued./ Image: Instagram

4/6: She concluded, "Also to everyone who helped create this magic."/ Image: Instagram

5/6: Sonakshi shares several photos with Sanjay Leela Bhansali./ Image: Instagram

6/6: Sonakshi had a blast while shooting for her song. / Image: Instagram