Heeramandi

Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 21:18 IST

Sonakshi Sinha Shares BTS Photos From The Sets Of Heeramandi

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her social media handle to share BTS photos from the sets of Heeramandi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk

1/6: Sonakshi Sinha shares BTS photos from the sets of Heeramandi. She was shooting for her song Tilasmi Bahein./ Image: Instagram

2/6: She captioned her post, "Cant get over that day!!! From on the spot rehearsal just minutes before the take to getting the perfect take for my first ONE SHOT song."/ Image: Instagram

3/6: "Tilasmi bahein… swipe right to see Sanjay sirs reaction, and what we did right after packup coz we couldnt believe the song was done but we dint get enough 😂… uff pure magic," she continued./ Image: Instagram

4/6: She concluded, "Also to everyone who helped create this magic."/ Image: Instagram

5/6: Sonakshi shares several photos with Sanjay Leela Bhansali./ Image: Instagram

6/6: Sonakshi had a blast while shooting for her song. / Image: Instagram

