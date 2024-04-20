Updated April 20th, 2024 at 19:02 IST
Taylor Swift Shares Fortnight's Music Video BTS Featuring Post Malone
Taylor Swift just saw through the release of her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. She has now shared some BTS from one of its music videos.
1/7: Taylor Swift recently saw through the release of her 11th studio album, titled The Tortured Poets Department. / Image: taylorswift/Instagram
2/7: Among the 31 songs featured on the album, one - titled Fortnight - also has a music video. / Image: taylorswift/Instagram
3/7: The popstar recently shared some BTS glimpses from the making of the Fortnight music video - shot entirely in black and white and carrying a gilded Victorian age aesthetic. / Image: taylorswift/Instagram
4/7: Fortnight is a collaboration between Taylor and Post Malone, with the latter also featuring in the music video. / Image: taylorswift/Instagram
5/7: Some shots from Swift's photo dump showcases her camaraderie with the American rapper and singer. / Image: taylorswift/Instagram
6/7: Here, Taylor can be seen sporting some temporary face tattoos, inspired by Post Malone's signature look./ Image: taylorswift/Instagram
7/7: The music video for Fortnight as well as the remaining 30 songs from Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, is available for streaming./ Image: taylorswift/Instagram
