1/7: Taylor Swift recently saw through the release of her 11th studio album, titled The Tortured Poets Department. / Image: taylorswift/Instagram

2/7: Among the 31 songs featured on the album, one - titled Fortnight - also has a music video. / Image: taylorswift/Instagram

3/7: The popstar recently shared some BTS glimpses from the making of the Fortnight music video - shot entirely in black and white and carrying a gilded Victorian age aesthetic. / Image: taylorswift/Instagram

4/7: Fortnight is a collaboration between Taylor and Post Malone, with the latter also featuring in the music video. / Image: taylorswift/Instagram

5/7: Some shots from Swift's photo dump showcases her camaraderie with the American rapper and singer. / Image: taylorswift/Instagram

6/7: Here, Taylor can be seen sporting some temporary face tattoos, inspired by Post Malone's signature look./ Image: taylorswift/Instagram

7/7: The music video for Fortnight as well as the remaining 30 songs from Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, is available for streaming./ Image: taylorswift/Instagram