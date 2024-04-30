Updated April 29th, 2024 at 22:47 IST
The Broken News Season 2 Screening: Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar Attend
The Broken News Season 2 will be out on ZEE5 on May 3. Ahead of its release, the makers held the screening event of the show on April 29.
1/7: The Broken News Season 2 will be out on ZEE5 on May 3. Ahead of its release, the makers held the screening event on April 29, which was attended by several celebrities including Jaideep Ahlawat. / Image: Varinder Chawla
2/7: Sonali Bendre showed up in a black-and-white outfit. / Image: Varinder Chawla
3/7: Shriya Pilgaonkar opted for a denim-on-denim look for the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
4/7: Ravi Dubey graced the red carpet in an all-black outfit. / Image: Varinder Chawla
5/7: Vivek Dahiya posed for paps at the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
6/7: Sharib Hashmi and Akshay Oberoi were snapped together. / Image: Varinder Chawla
7/7: Ranvir Shorey was in a quirky mood as he posed with a helmet on the red carpet. / Image: Varinder Chawla
