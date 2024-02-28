From 2002 film The Pianist to 1998 classic Shakespeare In Love, here's taking a look at the most surprising wins in recent Oscars history.

The Pianist To Shakespeare In Love: The Most Surprising Wins In Oscars History

1/7: Back in 2004, Crash bagged the award for Best Picture over the projected winner, Brokeback Mountain. / Image: IMDb

2/7: An Oscars best picture win, which everybody anticipated would go to Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, was instead bagged by Shakespeare in Love./ Image: X

3/7: Adrien Brody bested the likes of Jack Nicholson, Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicolas Cage and Michael Caine to win Best Actor, for his role in 2002 film, The Pianist./ Image: X

4/7: Anna Paquin, all of eleven years old, became the second youngest actor to win an Oscar - that for Best Supporting Actress - for her role in 1993 film The Piano./ Image: IMDb

5/7: Marisa Tomei's Best Supporting Actress win for her role in My Cousin Vinny, left the audience stunned and stumped. / Image: IMDb

6/7: Juliette Binoche beat audience favourite Lauren Bacall, to win the Best Supporting Actress award for The English Patient. / Image: X

7/7: Roberto Begnini, director and lead of Life is Beautiful, danced atop his seat for the best actor win for which he bested Nick Nolte, Edward Norton, Tom Hanks and Ian McKellen./ Image: X