Updated May 15th, 2024 at 21:07 IST
TMKOC Actress Deepti Sadhwani Makes Cannes Debut With Record-Breaking Longest Trail
Deepti Sadhwani, known for her role in the popular TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, marked her debut at the esteemed 77th Cannes Film Festival.
1/5: Deepti Sadhwani marked her debut at the esteemed 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 14. / Image: Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram
2/5: The actress stunned in an orange gown with a record-breaking long trail, captivating attendees at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes./ Image: Instagram
3/5: She carried her outfit with a voluminous jacket adorned with faux feathers./ Image: Instagram
4/5: Deepti paired her gown with silver accessories including earrings, rings and bracelets. / Image: Instagram
5/5: For the hairstyle, Deepti opted for a messy middle-parted bun. / Image: Instagram
Published May 15th, 2024 at 21:07 IST