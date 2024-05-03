Arun Govil

TV Celebs Who Joined Politics: Rupali Ganguly, Smriti Irani, Others

TV actress Rupali Ganguly and actor Nitish Bhardwaj, known for his role as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, have recently entered politics along with others.

1/7: Rupali Ganguly, a renowned TV actor, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on May 1, marking the party's outreach to women ahead of the Lok Sabha election./ Image: Instagram

2/7: Smriti Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003 and was appointed as the vice-president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing in 2004./ Image: PTI

3/7: Nitish Bharadwaj, a 1996 and 1999 BJP candidate, served as spokesperson for the Madhya Pradesh unit before retiring to pursue his film career./ Image: IMDb

4/7: Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, served as a Member of Parliament in the Indian Lok Sabha from Baroda constituency in 1991./ Image: dipikachikhliatopiwala/instagram

5/7: Roopa Ganguly in 2015, joined Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election and resigned from Artiste Forum due to her belief in political neutrality./ Image: IMDb

6/7: Kamya Panjabi, an Indian actress and politician, joined the Congress party on 27 October 2021, known for her roles in Hindi television productions and Punjabi./ Image: panjabikamya/instagram

7/7: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed actor Arun Govil from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat, replacing incumbent MP Rajendra Agarwal./ Image: siyaramkijai/Instagram

