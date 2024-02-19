Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to embrace parenthood. The parents-to-be tied the knot on 24 January 2021.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Expecting 1st Child: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

1/7: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal tied the knot in January 2021. / Image: Varinder chawla

2/7: The duo were classmates in school and became close friends over the years. / Image: Instagram

3/7: However, they started dating much later./ Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

4/7: Varun Dhawan has often spoken about his wife fondly. / Image: Varun Dhawan

5/7: They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. / Image: Varinder Chawla

6/7: They are now on the threshold of parenthood. / Image: Varinder Chawla

7/7: Varun Dhawan shared the news in a social media post captioned, "We are pregnant ✨Need all your blessings and love". / Image: Instagram