Several Bollywood actors such as Vinod Khanna, Kirron Kher and Nandita Das have also worked in Pakistani movies.

Vinod Khanna To Kirron Kher: Bollywood Actors Who Have Worked In Pakistani Movies

1/5: Actor in Law: Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, is a social comedy with Om Puri playing Rafaqat Mirza, Shan Mirza’s father, who disapproves of his son’s career choices./ Image: wikipedia

2/5: Khamosh Pani: Kirron Kher stars as Ayesha, a Sikh woman who was left behind during the Partition of India and Pakistan and converted to Islam./ Image: IMdb

3/5: Godfather: In the movie, Vinod Khanna takes on the role of a powerful underworld don. An action-packed drama revolves around themes of power, loyalty, and revenge within the criminal underworld./ Image: Wikipedia

4/5: Ramchand Pakistani: Starring Nandita Das, the film is based on the true story of a young Pakistani Hindu boy and his father who inadvertently cross the India-Pakistan border and imprisoned in India./ Image: IMdb

5/5: Kabhi Pyar Na Karna: A romantic drama weaves a tale of love, betrayal, and emotional turmoil. Neha Dhupia plays Sneha, a character caught in the complexities of romantic relationships./ Image: IMDb