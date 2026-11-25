Thousands of gentle flames illuminate the majestic Adiyogi on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam. Image: Instagram
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Devotees and volunteers placed lamps around Adiyogi, Nandi, and the Shiva linga as part of the festival of lights. Image: Instagram
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Beneath the full moon of the Karthigai month, the towering bust of Adiyogi radiates profound stillness and grace, crowned by flickering flames that mirror the starlit night sky above. Image: Instagram
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Dhyanalinga at Isha Yoga Centre, enveloped in the gentle radiance of oil lamps on Karthigai Deepam. Image: Instagram
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Rows of lamps glow beside the still waters of Suryakund. Image: Instagram
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Celebrated on the sacred alignment of the Krittika star and Purnima, Karthigai Deepam symbolises inner illumination, awakening clarity, wisdom, and awareness within every single seeker. Image: Instagram