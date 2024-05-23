Animals That Are Prohibited In India

Big cat

Big cats like lions, leopards are frequently protected under wildlife conservation laws due to their endangered status beacause of which some are prohibited.

1/7: In India, the star tortoise, protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, can be seized and held for up to six months./ Image: Freepik

2/7: The four-toed hedgehog, a non-native spiny mammal, is generally allowed as a pet in India, but illegal in North America due to potential foot and mouth disease transmission./ Image: Freepik

3/7: Dog breeds like Pitbull, Rottweiler, Terrier, Mastiffs, and their crossbreeds are banned due to potential danger and potential human deaths from their attacks./ Image: Freepik

4/7: India banned bird trade from 1990-91, protecting parakeets under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, prohibiting their capture, sale, or captivity./ Image: Freepik

5/7: Ghumats were traditionally made using Bengal monitor lizard skin, but this practice is prohibited under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, as it is crucial for ecosystem balance./ Image: Freepik

6/7: Sloth bears attack humans when perceived as a threat, with most victims alone. Rising seizures in East India raise alarm about illegal wildlife trade. Seven arrested./ Image: Pinterest

7/7: Big cats, like lions, tigers, and leopards, are protected under wildlife laws due to their endangered status, making keeping them as pets unthinkable due to population decline./ Image: Freepik

