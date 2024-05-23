Big cats like lions, leopards are frequently protected under wildlife conservation laws due to their endangered status beacause of which some are prohibited.

Animals That Are Prohibited In India

1/7: In India, the star tortoise, protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, can be seized and held for up to six months./ Image: Freepik

2/7: The four-toed hedgehog, a non-native spiny mammal, is generally allowed as a pet in India, but illegal in North America due to potential foot and mouth disease transmission./ Image: Freepik

3/7: Dog breeds like Pitbull, Rottweiler, Terrier, Mastiffs, and their crossbreeds are banned due to potential danger and potential human deaths from their attacks./ Image: Freepik

4/7: India banned bird trade from 1990-91, protecting parakeets under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, prohibiting their capture, sale, or captivity./ Image: Freepik

5/7: Ghumats were traditionally made using Bengal monitor lizard skin, but this practice is prohibited under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, as it is crucial for ecosystem balance./ Image: Freepik

6/7: Sloth bears attack humans when perceived as a threat, with most victims alone. Rising seizures in East India raise alarm about illegal wildlife trade. Seven arrested./ Image: Pinterest

7/7: Big cats, like lions, tigers, and leopards, are protected under wildlife laws due to their endangered status, making keeping them as pets unthinkable due to population decline./ Image: Freepik