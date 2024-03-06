There are some amazing offbeat places in North India that you would definitely love to explore.

1/7: Manali: Manali, Uttarakhand has natural charm and unparalleled beauty. It is known for its unlimited adventure opportunities, the famous Hadimba Temple, the scenic Rohtang Pass. / Image: Unsplash

2/7: Landsdowne: This place is one of the quietest hill stations in India, catering to tourists of all types and ages. In Lansdowne are Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple, Darwan Singh Museum are few places. / Image: uttarakhandtourism

3/7: Hemis: Hemis is famous for the monastery. It is also the place where young lama's are trained for the royal monasteries./ Image: rural.tourism

4/7: A mountainous cold desert freckled with green patches over a dry weather-beaten face, fascinating valleys. / Image: himachaltourism

5/7: Chopta is a place of paradise tucked away in the Garhwal Himalayas. The place is known for various tourist attractions like Chandrashila temple, Deriotal and Ukhimath. / Image: uttarakhandtourism

6/7: Nestled in the northern Himalayan range of India, Nubra valley is a Tehsil in Ladakh. It has natural beauty, stunning lakes, beautiful villages, apricot orchards, ancient monasteries, scenic vistas./ Image: ladakhtourism

7/7: Valley of Flowers: Valley of Flowers National Park has an ethereal view and an unforgettable experience for visitors. It has various palces like Hemkunt lake, hemkund sahib and govindghat. / Image: uttarakhandtourism