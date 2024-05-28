Updated May 27th, 2024 at 22:23 IST
Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari's Final Look Is Reminiscent Of The Regency Era
Aditi Rao Hydari opted for swirling pieces which stood heavily inspired by vintage silhouettes carrying modern cuts. Her final look was replete in a posh pink.
1/5: Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared a series of pictures of herself, in what was her final look at this year's Cannes Film Festival./ Image: Instagram
2/5: The actress opted for a powder pink Avaro Figlio gown, with an asymmetrical bust, a soft yet statement shoulder detail and a broad yet subtle ruffled hem. / Image: Instagram
3/5: A pop of darker pink on the lips, broke the monotony of the monochrome gown. / Image: Instagram
4/5: The actress chose to keep the hair messy, simply holding it together with a an organza bow, in a pale crimson pink. / Image: Instagram
5/5: Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, Heeramandi, currently streaming on Netflix. / Image: Instagram
