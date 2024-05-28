Aditi Rao Hydari opted for swirling pieces which stood heavily inspired by vintage silhouettes carrying modern cuts. Her final look was replete in a posh pink.

Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari's Final Look Is Reminiscent Of The Regency Era

1/5: Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared a series of pictures of herself, in what was her final look at this year's Cannes Film Festival./ Image: Instagram

2/5: The actress opted for a powder pink Avaro Figlio gown, with an asymmetrical bust, a soft yet statement shoulder detail and a broad yet subtle ruffled hem. / Image: Instagram

3/5: A pop of darker pink on the lips, broke the monotony of the monochrome gown. / Image: Instagram

4/5: The actress chose to keep the hair messy, simply holding it together with a an organza bow, in a pale crimson pink. / Image: Instagram

5/5: Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, Heeramandi, currently streaming on Netflix. / Image: Instagram