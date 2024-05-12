Updated May 12th, 2024 at 16:33 IST
Chai Alternatives For Summer To Cool Down
All the chai lovers, if this hot beverage is just too hot for you in summers, here are some alternatives.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/6: Replace your hot tea with a tall glass of cold coffee for the ultimate summer indulgence./ Image: Unsplash
2/6: Berry flavoured mojitos are a great option in summer season./ Image: Unsplash
3/6: Iced tea is perfect for quenching your thirst in summers./ Image: Unsplash
4/6: Want to cool down instantly? Try coconut water./ Image: Freepik
5/6: Make your summer cooler with a healthy drink made with chia seeds and ginger ale./ Image: Freepik
6/6: Lemonade is another cooling summer favorite for people of all ages./ Image: Unsplash
Published May 12th, 2024 at 16:33 IST