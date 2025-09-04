Updated 4 September 2025 at 21:36 IST
Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani And More Indian Celebs Who Rocked Timeless Armani Outfits
Bollywood celebrities who have embraced the timeless elegance of Giorgio Armani. Know more here.
Priyanka Chopra has worn Giorgio Armani on several occasions, including a white asymmetrical haute couture dress for Paris Fashion Week in 2017./ Image: Pinterest
Sonam Kapoor has been a long-time Armani favourite, wearing the designer on multiple occasions—including a champagne-colored dress at the Armani Privé Couture Show in Paris in 2015./ Image: Pinterest
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a chic Giorgio Armani pantsuit in 2018, redefining power dressing with her signature grace.
Alia Bhatt wore an Armani Prive dress on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025 for the “Lights on Women” event.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has also worn Armani ensembles several times, notably a slinky black gown at the 2014 IIFA Awards and a navy gown with iridescent stripes at the 2019 Vanitha Awards.
Deepika Padukone showcased her eclectic style by pairing a Giorgio Armani dress with an Alexander McQueen jacket, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a Hermes bag.
Isha Ambani made a striking impression on November 13, dressed in a custom lavender satin Giorgio Armani suit that perfectly blended contemporary sophistication with timeless elegance.
