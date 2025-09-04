Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani And More Indian Celebs Who Rocked Timeless Armani Outfits

1/7:

Priyanka Chopra has worn Giorgio Armani on several occasions, including a white asymmetrical haute couture dress for Paris Fashion Week in 2017.

/ Image: Pinterest

2/7:

Sonam Kapoor has been a long-time Armani favourite, wearing the designer on multiple occasions—including a champagne-colored dress at the Armani Privé Couture Show in Paris in 2015.

/ Image: Pinterest

3/7:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a chic Giorgio Armani pantsuit in 2018, redefining power dressing with her signature grace.



/ Image: Pinterest

4/7:

Alia Bhatt wore an Armani Prive dress on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025 for the “Lights on Women” event.



/ Image: Pinterest

5/7:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also worn Armani ensembles several times, notably a slinky black gown at the 2014 IIFA Awards and a navy gown with iridescent stripes at the 2019 Vanitha Awards.



/ Image: Pinterest

6/7:

Deepika Padukone showcased her eclectic style by pairing a Giorgio Armani dress with an Alexander McQueen jacket, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a Hermes bag.



/ Image: Pinterest

7/7:

Isha Ambani made a striking impression on November 13, dressed in a custom lavender satin Giorgio Armani suit that perfectly blended contemporary sophistication with timeless elegance.



/ Image: Pinterest