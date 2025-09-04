Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Indian Celebs Who Rocked Timeless Armani Outfits

Updated 4 September 2025 at 21:36 IST

Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani And More Indian Celebs Who Rocked Timeless Armani Outfits

Bollywood celebrities who have embraced the timeless elegance of Giorgio Armani. Know more here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/7:

Priyanka Chopra has worn Giorgio Armani on several occasions, including a white asymmetrical haute couture dress for Paris Fashion Week in 2017.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/7:

Sonam Kapoor has been a long-time Armani favourite, wearing the designer on multiple occasions—including a champagne-colored dress at the Armani Privé Couture Show in Paris in 2015.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/7:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a chic Giorgio Armani pantsuit in 2018, redefining power dressing with her signature grace.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/7:

Alia Bhatt wore an Armani Prive dress on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025 for the “Lights on Women” event.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/7:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also worn Armani ensembles several times, notably a slinky black gown at the 2014 IIFA Awards and a navy gown with iridescent stripes at the 2019 Vanitha Awards.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/7:

Deepika Padukone showcased her eclectic style by pairing a Giorgio Armani dress with an Alexander McQueen jacket, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a Hermes bag.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/7:

Isha Ambani made a striking impression on November 13, dressed in a custom lavender satin Giorgio Armani suit that perfectly blended contemporary sophistication with timeless elegance.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 4 September 2025 at 21:31 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source