Detox Drinks To Fight Air Pollution

As pollution levels hit a new high, we can choose our favourite drinks to rescue.



Image: Freepik

Here are 5 detox drinks that you can try...



Image: Freepik

Lemon-ginger tea: This drink is comforting and promotes healthy digestion. Also, it helps to aid the body to get rid of toxins.



Image: Freepik

Green smoothie: You can boost your energy with this high-content vitamin drink, which fuels you with much-needed healthy energy.



Image: Freepik

Turmeric milk: This drink comes with anti-inflammatory properties that protect the windpipe and lungs.



Image: Freepik

Cucumber and mint: This drink is beneficial in eliminating toxins, causing dehydration through air intake.



Image: Freepik

Beetroot juice: This amazing drink will remove toxins that affect the body through environmental pollution.



Image: Unsplash