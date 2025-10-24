Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Representation of photo

Updated 24 October 2025 at 19:38 IST

Detox Drinks To Fight Air Pollution

Amid air pollution after Diwali, it's important to take care of our bodies, especially our lungs.

Nimakshi Chanotra
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

As pollution levels hit a new high, we can choose our favourite drinks to rescue.
 

Image: Freepik

camera icon
2/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Here are 5 detox drinks that you can try...
 

Image: Freepik

Advertisement
camera icon
3/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Lemon-ginger tea: This drink is comforting and promotes healthy digestion. Also, it helps to aid the body to get rid of toxins.
 

Image: Freepik

camera icon
4/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Green smoothie: You can boost your energy with this high-content vitamin drink, which fuels you with much-needed healthy energy.
 

Image: Freepik

Advertisement
camera icon
5/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Turmeric milk: This drink comes with anti-inflammatory properties that protect the windpipe and lungs.
 

Image: Freepik

camera icon
6/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Cucumber and mint: This drink is beneficial in eliminating toxins, causing dehydration through air intake.
 

Image: Freepik

camera icon
7/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Beetroot juice: This amazing drink will remove toxins that affect the body through environmental pollution.
 

Image: Unsplash

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 24 October 2025 at 19:38 IST