Detox Drinks To Fight Air Pollution
Amid air pollution after Diwali, it's important to take care of our bodies, especially our lungs.
As pollution levels hit a new high, we can choose our favourite drinks to rescue.
Here are 5 detox drinks that you can try...
Lemon-ginger tea: This drink is comforting and promotes healthy digestion. Also, it helps to aid the body to get rid of toxins.
Green smoothie: You can boost your energy with this high-content vitamin drink, which fuels you with much-needed healthy energy.
Turmeric milk: This drink comes with anti-inflammatory properties that protect the windpipe and lungs.
Cucumber and mint: This drink is beneficial in eliminating toxins, causing dehydration through air intake.
Beetroot juice: This amazing drink will remove toxins that affect the body through environmental pollution.
