Updated 16 October 2025 at 19:30 IST
Diwali 2025: Step-By-Step Guide To Make Diyas At Home
Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals in India.
On the day of Diwali, people decorate their homes with diyas to remove the negative energy.
A diya is significant as a symbol of hope, spiritual awakening, and the triumph of light over darkness.
Here are some simple steps for you to make DIY Diyas at home:
Take air clay or play-dough and roll it out in a smooth, thin layer.
Now, place a bowl upside down on top of the clay and cut around the bowl to create a circle.
Stamp the clay by using a pre-made stamp, or else carve it out by hand./ Image: LittlePassport
Take the clay and set it into a small bowl to form the shape of a diya.
Let the clay dry overnight/ Image: LittlePassport
Once dry, decorate it by painting colours on it and Voila! Your diya is ready to illuminate at night on Diwali.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 16 October 2025 at 19:30 IST