DIY Diya

Updated 16 October 2025 at 19:30 IST

Diwali 2025: Step-By-Step Guide To Make Diyas At Home

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals in India.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
1/8:

1/9:

On the day of Diwali, people decorate their homes with diyas to remove the negative energy.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

2/8:

2/9:

A diya is significant as a symbol of hope, spiritual awakening, and the triumph of light over darkness.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

3/8:

3/9:

Here are some simple steps for you to make DIY Diyas at home:
 

/ Image: Pinterest

4/8:

4/9:

Take air clay or play-dough and roll it out in a smooth, thin layer.
 

/ Image: LittlePassport

5/8:

5/9:

Now, place a bowl upside down on top of the clay and cut around the bowl to create a circle.
 

/ Image: LittlePassport

6/8:

6/9:

Stamp the clay by using a pre-made stamp, or else carve it out by hand.

/ Image: LittlePassport

7/8:

7/9:

Take the clay and set it into a small bowl to form the shape of a diya.
 

/ Image: LittlePassport

8/8:

8/9:

Let the clay dry overnight 

/ Image: LittlePassport

9/8:

9/9:

Once dry, decorate it by painting colours on it and Voila! Your diya is ready to illuminate at night on Diwali.
 

/ Image: LittlePassport

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 16 October 2025 at 19:30 IST

