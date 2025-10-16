Diwali 2025: Step-By-Step Guide To Make Diyas At Home

1/9:

On the day of Diwali, people decorate their homes with diyas to remove the negative energy.



A diya is significant as a symbol of hope, spiritual awakening, and the triumph of light over darkness.



Here are some simple steps for you to make DIY Diyas at home:



Take air clay or play-dough and roll it out in a smooth, thin layer.



Now, place a bowl upside down on top of the clay and cut around the bowl to create a circle.



Stamp the clay by using a pre-made stamp, or else carve it out by hand.

Take the clay and set it into a small bowl to form the shape of a diya.



Let the clay dry overnight

Once dry, decorate it by painting colours on it and Voila! Your diya is ready to illuminate at night on Diwali.



