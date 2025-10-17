Republic World
Representation of photo

Updated 17 October 2025 at 19:52 IST

Diwali Delicacies From Different Parts Of India

One of the most loved and important festivals of India, Diwali is around the corner, and no wonder one can start getting all the festive vibes before the day arrives with lit-up streets and homes. This year, it will be observed on October 20.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/7:

India is the land of diverse cultures, and everyone knows the variety of traditional food and cultures here.
 

/ Image: File

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/7:

Here are 5 delicacies across India that are prepared on Diwali…
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/7:

Anarsa is a delicious dessert made of rice flour and jaggery, which is usually eaten during morning munching.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/7:

This dish is made with flour, sugar and yeast, which is best enjoyed with rabdi or kheer.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/7:

It is a popular dessert dish of Assam and is otherwise known as coconut laddu.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/7:

West Bengal prepares a savoury dish called Chhado Shaak, which is actually made using 14 green leafy veggies.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/7:

This sweet dish is made with all-purpose flour, jaggery and water. It's high in calories, but it's too delicious to deny yourself the pleasure!
 

/ Image: Freepik

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 17 October 2025 at 19:52 IST

