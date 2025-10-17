Diwali Delicacies From Different Parts Of India

1/7:

India is the land of diverse cultures, and everyone knows the variety of traditional food and cultures here.



/ Image: File

2/7:

Here are 5 delicacies across India that are prepared on Diwali…



/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Anarsa is a delicious dessert made of rice flour and jaggery, which is usually eaten during morning munching.



/ Image: Pinterest

4/7:

This dish is made with flour, sugar and yeast, which is best enjoyed with rabdi or kheer.



/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

It is a popular dessert dish of Assam and is otherwise known as coconut laddu.



/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

West Bengal prepares a savoury dish called Chhado Shaak, which is actually made using 14 green leafy veggies.



/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

This sweet dish is made with all-purpose flour, jaggery and water. It's high in calories, but it's too delicious to deny yourself the pleasure!



/ Image: Freepik