Updated 17 October 2025 at 19:52 IST
Diwali Delicacies From Different Parts Of India
One of the most loved and important festivals of India, Diwali is around the corner, and no wonder one can start getting all the festive vibes before the day arrives with lit-up streets and homes. This year, it will be observed on October 20.
India is the land of diverse cultures, and everyone knows the variety of traditional food and cultures here.
Here are 5 delicacies across India that are prepared on Diwali…
Anarsa is a delicious dessert made of rice flour and jaggery, which is usually eaten during morning munching.
This dish is made with flour, sugar and yeast, which is best enjoyed with rabdi or kheer.
It is a popular dessert dish of Assam and is otherwise known as coconut laddu.
West Bengal prepares a savoury dish called Chhado Shaak, which is actually made using 14 green leafy veggies.
This sweet dish is made with all-purpose flour, jaggery and water. It's high in calories, but it's too delicious to deny yourself the pleasure!
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 17 October 2025 at 19:52 IST