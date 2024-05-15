Studies have proven that the presence of a pet can significantly improve the quality of sleep. This can be attributed to the warmth and security they provide.

Do You Too Sleep With Your Pet By Your Side? Here's How It Benefits You

1/5: Many studies have shown that the presence of a pet can significantly improve the quality of sleep./ Image: Unsplash

2/5: Sleeping alongside your pet isn't just a restful experience but also a deeply bonding one./ Image: Unsplash

3/5: The act of napping with a pet can act as a natural stress reliever. The physical closeness increases levels of oxytocin in the brain, a hormone associated with happiness and relaxation. / Image: Unsplash

4/5: For individuals suffering from sleep disorders like insomnia, the regular presence of a pet during sleep can lead to more consistent sleep patterns./ Image: Unsplash

5/5: The advantages of co-sleeping aren't limited to humans. Pets also experience significant emotional benefits from sharing a sleeping space with their owners./ Image: ANI