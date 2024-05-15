Updated May 15th, 2024 at 00:11 IST
Do You Too Sleep With Your Pet By Your Side? Here's How It Benefits You
Studies have proven that the presence of a pet can significantly improve the quality of sleep. This can be attributed to the warmth and security they provide.
1/5: Many studies have shown that the presence of a pet can significantly improve the quality of sleep./ Image: Unsplash
2/5: Sleeping alongside your pet isn't just a restful experience but also a deeply bonding one./ Image: Unsplash
3/5: The act of napping with a pet can act as a natural stress reliever. The physical closeness increases levels of oxytocin in the brain, a hormone associated with happiness and relaxation. / Image: Unsplash
4/5: For individuals suffering from sleep disorders like insomnia, the regular presence of a pet during sleep can lead to more consistent sleep patterns./ Image: Unsplash
5/5: The advantages of co-sleeping aren't limited to humans. Pets also experience significant emotional benefits from sharing a sleeping space with their owners./ Image: ANI
