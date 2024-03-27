United Kingdom

DYK These Are World's Safest Countries To Explore?

According to the Global Peace Index, and State Development Index State Department, these are the safest countries around the world.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

1/7: Canada has been ranked highly for safe travel due to the cold weather and low population density. Canada is also reputed for its diversity, inclusivity and low crime rate. / Image: Canada

2/7: Switzerland's long-standing policy of neutrality to maintain a position of non-involvement in conflicts. This neutrality has contributed to the country's reputation as a safe haven. / Image: myswitzerland.com

3/7: Norway has a relatively low violent crime rate and one of the world's lowest murder rates, making it one of Europe's safest countries./ Image: visitnorway

4/7: According to the Global Peace Index, Ireland is one of the top 3 safest countries on the planet. A place where it would be good to live and travel, without fear for your safety. / Image: tourismireland

5/7: According to Global Index, Netherlands is one of the safest countries in the world, with low crime rates and a strong police presence./ Image: Netherlands Tourism

6/7: The United Kingdom is one of the safest places in the world if viewed on one important metric. / Image: visitbritain.org

7/7: Portugal, in general, is a very safe place to live, according to Global Peace Index. Some of the safest places to live in Portugal include Lisbon, Braga, Porto, Funchal. / Image: thomascook.in

