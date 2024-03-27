According to the Global Peace Index, and State Development Index State Department, these are the safest countries around the world.

1/7: Canada has been ranked highly for safe travel due to the cold weather and low population density. Canada is also reputed for its diversity, inclusivity and low crime rate. / Image: Canada

2/7: Switzerland's long-standing policy of neutrality to maintain a position of non-involvement in conflicts. This neutrality has contributed to the country's reputation as a safe haven. / Image: myswitzerland.com

3/7: Norway has a relatively low violent crime rate and one of the world's lowest murder rates, making it one of Europe's safest countries./ Image: visitnorway

4/7: According to the Global Peace Index, Ireland is one of the top 3 safest countries on the planet. A place where it would be good to live and travel, without fear for your safety. / Image: tourismireland

5/7: According to Global Index, Netherlands is one of the safest countries in the world, with low crime rates and a strong police presence./ Image: Netherlands Tourism

6/7: The United Kingdom is one of the safest places in the world if viewed on one important metric. / Image: visitbritain.org

7/7: Portugal, in general, is a very safe place to live, according to Global Peace Index. Some of the safest places to live in Portugal include Lisbon, Braga, Porto, Funchal. / Image: thomascook.in