Explore These Unexplored Goa Beaches For A Memorable Experience

Embark on an unforgettable coastal adventure. From the tranquil shores of Baga beach to Anjuna beach, make sure you visit these beaches.

1/7: Arambol Beach is popular for cleanliness, both in the water and on the sand, unlike some other beaches in the region. Numerous food shacks provide a variety of dining options./ Image: goa-tourism

2/7: Morjim Beach is one of the cleanest beaches for those who want to experience the peaceful moments with their closed ones. This is popular among foreign tourists, especially those from Russia./ Image: goa-tourism

3/7: Mandrem Beach is a white sand beach with clear water. / Image: goa.app

4/7: Anjuna Beach is a paradise that perfectly encapsulates the laid-back Goan lifestyle. This beach is also famous for its weekly flea market, vibrant nightlife, and delicious seafood. / Image: goa-tourism

5/7: Baga also offers a vast range of water sports. It is named after the 'Baga creek' which flows into the Arabian Sea. It is also famous for its designer stores as well as its street-side markets./ Image: Goa tourism

6/7: Calangute beach is the perfect destination for a fun-filled holiday. It offers a plethora of activities for visitors, including water sports, sunbathing, and beachside dining./ Image: goa-tourism

7/7: Colva is the most popular beach in Goa, with pristine white sand, palm-lined, sun-drenched beaches. Colva, is well-known for of its night life culture, food, market & Indo-Portuguese Architecture./ Image: Goa-tourism