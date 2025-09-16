Updated 16 September 2025 at 20:23 IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Personal Style Is All About Easy Glam With a Touch of Spice and Oomph
Fatima Sana Shaikh’s personal style perfectly blends easy glam with bold touches of spice and oomph. Explore her standout fashion moments that showcase her confident, chic, and effortlessly stylish looks, making her a true trendsetter in Bollywood.
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Advertisement
1/12:
Fatima Sana Shaikh looks like a true fashionista in this one-shoulder black number spiced up with an exaggerated winged eyeliner./ Image: Instagram
2/12:
Fatima repeated the same look with a fiery pink Raw Mango, showing her versatility./ Image: Instagram
3/12:
Sometimes all you need to look luxe is a cool co-ord set with baroque-inspired embossing, and blow-dried hair, just like Fatima./ Image: Instagram
4/12:
Fatima Sana Shaikh proves that formal dressing does not have to be boring. Office baddie aesthetics…slayed!/ Image: Instagram
5/12:
Fatima has a special love for sarees, and it's evident. The ethereal white saree is made just spicy enough with the Bardot-neck blouse./ Image: Instagram
6/12:
On the work front, she will next be seen in a Nitya Mehra directorial reportedly produced by YRF./ Image: Instagram
7/12:
The film will also star Aneet Padda of Saiyaara fame./ Image: Instagram
8/12:
As per reports, it is going to be an intense courtroom drama co-starring Arjun Mathur of Made in Heaven fame./ Image: Instagram
9/12:
This will be Fathima second association with YRF after Thug of Hindostan, which did not do well at the box office./ Image: Instagram
10/12:
On a personal front, she is rumoured to be dating Vijay Verma, although neither has confirmed the news./ Image: Instagram
11/12:
Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen on-screen with rumoured boyfriend Vijay Verma in her next film Gustaakh Dil./ Image: Instagram
12/12:
Interestingly, Fatima Sana Shaikh is also good friends with Vijay Verma's ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia, and the two often party together./ Image: Instagram
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 16 September 2025 at 20:23 IST