Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Personal Style Is All About Easy Glam With a Touch of Spice and Oomph

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks like a true fashionista in this one-shoulder black number spiced up with an exaggerated winged eyeliner.

Fatima repeated the same look with a fiery pink Raw Mango, showing her versatility.

Sometimes all you need to look luxe is a cool co-ord set with baroque-inspired embossing, and blow-dried hair, just like Fatima.

Fatima Sana Shaikh proves that formal dressing does not have to be boring. Office baddie aesthetics…slayed!

Fatima has a special love for sarees, and it's evident. The ethereal white saree is made just spicy enough with the Bardot-neck blouse.

On the work front, she will next be seen in a Nitya Mehra directorial reportedly produced by YRF.

The film will also star Aneet Padda of Saiyaara fame.

As per reports, it is going to be an intense courtroom drama co-starring Arjun Mathur of Made in Heaven fame.

This will be Fathima second association with YRF after Thug of Hindostan, which did not do well at the box office.

On a personal front, she is rumoured to be dating Vijay Verma, although neither has confirmed the news.

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen on-screen with rumoured boyfriend Vijay Verma in her next film Gustaakh Dil.

Interestingly, Fatima Sana Shaikh is also good friends with Vijay Verma's ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia, and the two often party together.

