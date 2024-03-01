Discover the art of late-night snacking. From wholesome options, to sleep-friendly treats, satisfy cravings without sacrificing sleep quality.

1/7: Yogurts are high in high in protein, calcium, vitamins, which can enhance the gut microbiota. These can offer protection for bones and teeth and help prevent digestive problems. / Image: Freepik

2/7: Banana with almond butter contains fiber and protein in the almond butter which slows the absorption of the carbohydrates in the banana for more blood sugar levels. / Image: Freepik

3/7: By eating Kiwi at night, it helps getting sleep and maintaining sleep after the onset of melatonin secretion. they are rich in vitamin C, copper, and vitamin K. / Image: Freepik

4/7: Protein smoothies may support healthy metabolism and lean muscle. A high protein diet, especially combined with strength training, can help build muscle. / Image: Freepik

5/7: Goji berries can treat diabetes, high blood pressure, fever, and age-related eye problems. It acts as a superfood, are eaten raw, cooked, or dried (like raisins) and are used in herbal teas./ Image: Freepik

6/7: Eating hot cereals at night can enhance your overall well-being because it contains dietary fiber. It can lower intake of fat and cholesterol. / Image: Freepik

7/7: Pumpkins seeds can improve your vision. It works as an antioxidant that your body turns into vitamin A. They may lower your cancer risk. They may give you an immunity boost. / Image: Freepik