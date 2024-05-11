Updated May 11th, 2024 at 15:48 IST
Fruits That Are Often Mistaken As Vegetables
You will be surprised to know that many of your favourite vegetables are actually fruits.
1/5: Tomatoes are fruits, but we confuse them for vegetable./ Image: Freepik
2/5: Brinjal or eggplant in another fruit that is cooked like a vegetable./ Image: Unsplash
3/5: Cucumbers, filled with water, are actually a part of the fruit family./ Image: Freepik
4/5: Love eating zucchini? You would be surprised to know it is a fruit!/ Image: freepik
5/5: Green peas are also fruits that are commonly mistaken for vegetable./ Image: Freepik
