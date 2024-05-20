Camping in India is limited due to lack of proper rules and spots, with the majority of campers in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh facing weather conditions.

Here's Where You Can Head Out To For Your Next Camping Trip

Updated May 19th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

1/7: Rishikesh, India's renowned tourist destination, offers a variety of camping sites, including luxury camping with swimming pools and nature adventure camps along the Ganga River./ Image: uttarakhandtourism.gov.in

2/7: Manali, a popular hill station, has become the summer capital due to its picturesque surroundings. It offers a treasure trove of tents, perfect for camping trips in the mountains or near rivers. / Image: himachaltourism.gov.in

3/7: Horsley Hills campsite offers breathtaking views of dense forests, rocky terrain, and a carpet of grass./ Image: aptourism.gov.in

4/7: Camping options are available during the Kudremukh trek, allowing trekkers to spend the night surrounded by the serene beauty of the Western Ghats./ Image: kudremukhanationalpark.in

5/7: Mount Abu offers night camps with activities like trekking, archery, rappelling, rock climbing, and ziplining, best visited during the on-season (mid April to August) and requires advance bookings./ Image: tourism.rajasthan.gov.in

6/7: Nainital, Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, offers a unique outdoor experience with pristine lakes, lush forests, and stunning Himalayan views, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers. / Image: uttarakhandtourism.gov.in

7/7: Munnar offers a unique holiday experience with virgin forests, savannah, hills, valleys, streams, waterfalls, tea plantations, and winding walkways, including the rare Neelakurinji plant./ Image: keralatourism.org