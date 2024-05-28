Have a look at ways to avoid the nuisance of mosquito bites, known to not only bring discomfort but also the risk of disease transmission.

1/5: Opt for light-colored clothing as mosquitoes are attracted to dark shades. / Image: Unsplash

2/5: Remove standing water around your home—common in gutters, pots, and birdbaths—as it serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. / Image: Instagram

3/5: Adding mosquito nets to your sleeping areas can provide significant protection, especially at night./ Image: Instagram

4/5: Mosquitoes are drawn to warm bodies, so keeping your body temperature lower can help avoid attracting these pests./ Image: Freepik

5/5: Consider natural oils such as eucalyptus, neem, lavender, cinnamon, or thyme. These are not only effective at repelling mosquitoes but also emit pleasant scents/ Image: Freepik