In Photos: Eight Days of Turning Inward At SRMD's Paryushan Mahaparva 2026

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Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji led thousands of seekers through the meaning behind the practice, framing Paryushan not as a ritual for its own sake but as a chance to stay close to one's true self. Image: Republic

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Thousands sat quietly in a large stadium sound bath, blending meditation and shared experience, transforming the space into a unified journey inward.

Image: Rpublic

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SRMD's Paryushan featured Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Vanchan, celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavir. Devotees reenacted Mother Trishla's 14 auspicious dreams, enhancing their reverence for his virtues.

Image: Republic

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Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha unveiled a new book by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji. The launch carried the Master's teachings beyond the hall and into readers' hands, extending beyond the 8 days. Image: Republic

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Gujarat's Deputy CM, Shri Harsh Sanghavi, launched the Power of One initiative, urging people to donate essential items to those in need, blending spirituality with public service.

Image: Republic

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SRMD's young seekers reflect on how Gurudev imbues ritual with meaning, transforming habitual acts into meaningful practices, revealing a new generation's choice to turn inward.

Image: Republic

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The youngest devotees took the stage, carrying the spirit of Paryushan through song, movement and performance. A reminder that this is a living tradition, handed from one generation to the next. Image: Republic

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