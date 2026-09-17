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Eight Days of Turning Inward at SRMD's Paryushan Mahaparva 2026

In Photos: Eight Days of Turning Inward At SRMD's Paryushan Mahaparva 2026

For eight days every year, the Jain community steps back from the rush of daily life and turns its attention inward. Paryushan Mahaparva, observed this year from 8 to 15 September, is a period set aside for reflection, self-restraint and forgiveness. Held under the guidance of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur brought thousands of seekers together at the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli, Mumbai.

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Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji led thousands of seekers through the meaning behind the practice, framing Paryushan not as a ritual for its own sake but as a chance to stay close to one's true self.

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Thousands sat quietly in a large stadium sound bath, blending meditation and shared experience, transforming the space into a unified journey inward.
 

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SRMD's Paryushan featured Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Vanchan, celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavir. Devotees reenacted Mother Trishla's 14 auspicious dreams, enhancing their reverence for his virtues.
 

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Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha unveiled a new book by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji. The launch carried the Master's teachings beyond the hall and into readers' hands, extending beyond the 8 days.

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Gujarat's Deputy CM, Shri Harsh Sanghavi, launched the Power of One initiative, urging people to donate essential items to those in need, blending spirituality with public service.
 

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SRMD's young seekers reflect on how Gurudev imbues ritual with meaning, transforming habitual acts into meaningful practices, revealing a new generation's choice to turn inward.
 

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The youngest devotees took the stage, carrying the spirit of Paryushan through song, movement and performance. A reminder that this is a living tradition, handed from one generation to the next.

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Every morning began with Snatra Puja during Paryushan, culminating on September 15 with Samvatsari, when Jains seek forgiveness and offer it to others with "Micchami Dukkadam."
 

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Published By:
 Niharika Sanjeeiv

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