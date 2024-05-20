Salon-like Hair At Home

Updated May 20th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Lesser Known Benefits Of Oiling Your Hair In Summers

Oiling your hair might be more important in summers than you think. Here are its many benefits.

1/5: Oiling hydrates your scalp during the harsh summer season./ Image: Freepik

2/5: It also protects your hair from harmful UV rays./ Image: Freepik

3/5: The humidity can make your hair frizzy. Oiling prevents that./ Image: Freepik

4/5: Oiling also boosts hair growth and gives you thick tresses./ Image: Freepik

5/5: Oiling adds extra shine and lustre to your hair and protects it from damage in summer./ Image: Freepik

