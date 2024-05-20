Oiling your hair might be more important in summers than you think. Here are its many benefits.

Lesser Known Benefits Of Oiling Your Hair In Summers

Updated May 20th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

1/5: Oiling hydrates your scalp during the harsh summer season./ Image: Freepik

2/5: It also protects your hair from harmful UV rays./ Image: Freepik

3/5: The humidity can make your hair frizzy. Oiling prevents that./ Image: Freepik

4/5: Oiling also boosts hair growth and gives you thick tresses./ Image: Freepik

5/5: Oiling adds extra shine and lustre to your hair and protects it from damage in summer./ Image: Freepik