Lesser Known Benefits Of Oiling Your Hair In Summers
Oiling your hair might be more important in summers than you think. Here are its many benefits.
1/5: Oiling hydrates your scalp during the harsh summer season./ Image: Freepik
2/5: It also protects your hair from harmful UV rays./ Image: Freepik
3/5: The humidity can make your hair frizzy. Oiling prevents that./ Image: Freepik
4/5: Oiling also boosts hair growth and gives you thick tresses./ Image: Freepik
5/5: Oiling adds extra shine and lustre to your hair and protects it from damage in summer./ Image: Freepik
