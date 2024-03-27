Updated March 27th, 2024 at 00:01 IST
Nutritious Foods To Improve Your Child's Brain Health
If you're keen on aiding, and improving the growth of your kids' cognitive development, try feeding them healthy food items like, eggs, and fish.
1/6: A powerhouse of iron, vitamin B, folate, vitamin K, and antioxidants, leafy greens like spinach and kale are instrumental in improving brain functioning. / Image: Freepik
2/6: Milk and cheese offer a comprehensive range of brain-boosting nutrients, with the exception of DHA and iron. These dairy products are rich in healthy fats and vitamins essential for brain health./ Image: Freepik
3/6: Whole grains such as oats, brown rice, and quinoa are the brain's fuel. Their complex carbohydrates, fibre, and B-vitamins support cognitive function and provide a sustained energy release./ Image: Freepik
4/6: Walnuts and avocados are packed with DHA and other nutrients vital for brain health. Their omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and zinc contribute to cognitive development and maintenance./ Image: Pexels
5/6: Eggs are a storehouse of proteins, choline, and vitamin B12. Choline, in particular, plays a significant role in memory and learning, while the antioxidants present protect brain cells from damage./ Image: Unsplash
6/6: Fatty fish like salmon, trout, and sardines are abundant in omega-3 fatty acids, especially DHA, which is a major structural component of the brain and essential for cognitive health./ Image: freepik
