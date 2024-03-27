If you're keen on aiding, and improving the growth of your kids' cognitive development, try feeding them healthy food items like, eggs, and fish.

1/6: A powerhouse of iron, vitamin B, folate, vitamin K, and antioxidants, leafy greens like spinach and kale are instrumental in improving brain functioning. / Image: Freepik

2/6: Milk and cheese offer a comprehensive range of brain-boosting nutrients, with the exception of DHA and iron. These dairy products are rich in healthy fats and vitamins essential for brain health./ Image: Freepik

3/6: Whole grains such as oats, brown rice, and quinoa are the brain's fuel. Their complex carbohydrates, fibre, and B-vitamins support cognitive function and provide a sustained energy release./ Image: Freepik

4/6: Walnuts and avocados are packed with DHA and other nutrients vital for brain health. Their omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and zinc contribute to cognitive development and maintenance./ Image: Pexels

5/6: Eggs are a storehouse of proteins, choline, and vitamin B12. Choline, in particular, plays a significant role in memory and learning, while the antioxidants present protect brain cells from damage./ Image: Unsplash

6/6: Fatty fish like salmon, trout, and sardines are abundant in omega-3 fatty acids, especially DHA, which is a major structural component of the brain and essential for cognitive health./ Image: freepik