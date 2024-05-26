Pale pastel colors are ideal for summer wardrobes, creating elegant, romantic, and sophisticated images. Proper mixing and selecting suitable shades is crucial.

1/7: Blush pink, a reddish pink colour, is often used by theatre actors for makeup to make their blushing visible in auditoriums./ Image: Freepik

2/7: Mint is a versatile wedding color, especially when paired with pastels like lavender, peach, yellow, or blue, and stands out against crisp white./ Image: Freepik

3/7: Lavender pairs well with neutrals, reds, oranges, pinks, brighter blues, and pastels. Beige or nude shoes are a sophisticated and subtle option for a lilac or lavender dress, suitable for any occasion/ Image: Freepik

4/7: Pair a yellow dress with white, black, brown, and black accessories for a fresh, airy summer look. White top or accessory balances out the boldness of the yellow color combination./ Image: Freepik

5/7: Light blue complements various colors, creating a striking contrast with darker shades, creating a youthful palette with gentle purples, and enhancing its freshness with crisp whites and cozy cream./ Image: Freepik

6/7: Peach remains a popular choice in fashion, interior design, and artistic expression, offering a timeless and versatile blend of past charm and present freshness./ Image: Freepik

7/7: Coral pairs well with sky blues/periwinkles in spring, turquoise in summer, and teal in fall, offering a variety of coral and blue pairings for each season./ Image: Freepik