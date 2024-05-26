Coral Colour dress

Updated May 26th, 2024 at 00:20 IST

Pastel Colours To Wear During Summers

Pale pastel colors are ideal for summer wardrobes, creating elegant, romantic, and sophisticated images. Proper mixing and selecting suitable shades is crucial.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk

1/7: Blush pink, a reddish pink colour, is often used by theatre actors for makeup to make their blushing visible in auditoriums./ Image: Freepik

2/7: Mint is a versatile wedding color, especially when paired with pastels like lavender, peach, yellow, or blue, and stands out against crisp white./ Image: Freepik

3/7: Lavender pairs well with neutrals, reds, oranges, pinks, brighter blues, and pastels. Beige or nude shoes are a sophisticated and subtle option for a lilac or lavender dress, suitable for any occasion/ Image: Freepik

4/7: Pair a yellow dress with white, black, brown, and black accessories for a fresh, airy summer look. White top or accessory balances out the boldness of the yellow color combination./ Image: Freepik

5/7: Light blue complements various colors, creating a striking contrast with darker shades, creating a youthful palette with gentle purples, and enhancing its freshness with crisp whites and cozy cream./ Image: Freepik

6/7: Peach remains a popular choice in fashion, interior design, and artistic expression, offering a timeless and versatile blend of past charm and present freshness./ Image: Freepik

7/7: Coral pairs well with sky blues/periwinkles in spring, turquoise in summer, and teal in fall, offering a variety of coral and blue pairings for each season./ Image: Freepik

Published May 26th, 2024 at 00:20 IST