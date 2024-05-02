PETA Issues Guidelines For Pet Care in Summers

Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 00:40 IST

PETA Guidelines For Pet Care in Summers

Amid soaring temperatures across India, PETA India has issued vital guidelines for safeguarding animals during the scorching heat.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

1/5: Leaving dogs in parked cars, even for short durations, can quickly escalate to fatal conditions, including heatstroke./ Image: Unsplash

2/5: Help the animals cool off by gently spraying water on them./ Image: Unsplash

3/5: Provision of water to community animals by placing mud pots filled with cool, clean water./ Image: Unsplash

4/5: Offering water to birds and advocating for breaks for working animals are crucial steps in mitigating heat-related risks./ Image: Unsplash

5/5: Feed working animals fruit for a sweet treat./ Image: Unsplash

