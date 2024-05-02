Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 00:40 IST
PETA Guidelines For Pet Care in Summers
Amid soaring temperatures across India, PETA India has issued vital guidelines for safeguarding animals during the scorching heat.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/5: Leaving dogs in parked cars, even for short durations, can quickly escalate to fatal conditions, including heatstroke./ Image: Unsplash
2/5: Help the animals cool off by gently spraying water on them./ Image: Unsplash
3/5: Provision of water to community animals by placing mud pots filled with cool, clean water./ Image: Unsplash
4/5: Offering water to birds and advocating for breaks for working animals are crucial steps in mitigating heat-related risks./ Image: Unsplash
5/5: Feed working animals fruit for a sweet treat./ Image: Unsplash
Published May 2nd, 2024 at 00:40 IST