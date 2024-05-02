Amid soaring temperatures across India, PETA India has issued vital guidelines for safeguarding animals during the scorching heat.

PETA Guidelines For Pet Care in Summers

Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 00:40 IST

1/5: Leaving dogs in parked cars, even for short durations, can quickly escalate to fatal conditions, including heatstroke./ Image: Unsplash

2/5: Help the animals cool off by gently spraying water on them./ Image: Unsplash

3/5: Provision of water to community animals by placing mud pots filled with cool, clean water./ Image: Unsplash

4/5: Offering water to birds and advocating for breaks for working animals are crucial steps in mitigating heat-related risks./ Image: Unsplash

5/5: Feed working animals fruit for a sweet treat./ Image: Unsplash