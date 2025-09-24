Republic World
Alia Bhatt at NYFW

Updated 24 September 2025 at 16:28 IST

SEE PICTURES: Alia Bhatt Makes a Bold Statement at Demna's First Gucci Show at NYFW

Alia Bhatt made a striking impression at Demna's debut Gucci show during New York Fashion Week, wearing a dramatic black fur coat over a nude satin mini dress from the La Famiglia collection.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/10:

Alia Bhatt recently graced the front row at the New York Fashion Show.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/10:

Alia Bhatt was at the NYFW for the showcase of Gucci's collection.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/10:

This was designer Demna's debut show for the luxury house and was named La Famiglia.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/10:

Alia Bhatt chose a head-to-toe Gucci look for the occasion and looked absolutely stunning.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/10:

Alia Bhatt's makeup was kept smoky and glam while her long tresses added the right oomph factor.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/10:

Alia Bhatt has had a long association with the luxury fashion house of Gucci.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/10:

Alia Bhatt is currently the ambassador for the brand and is seen wearing their pieces often.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/10:

Alia Bhatt recently chose this archival Gucci by Tom Ford dress for the premier of Ba***s of Bollywood.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

9/10:

Alia Bhatt also wore this custom Gucci gown for the Cannes red carpet that grabbed all the headlines.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

10/10:

Alia Bhatt posted one of her best looks at the Cannes which was also designed by Gucci.

/ Image: Instagram

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 24 September 2025 at 16:28 IST

