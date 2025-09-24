SEE PICTURES: Alia Bhatt Makes a Bold Statement at Demna's First Gucci Show at NYFW

1/10:

Alia Bhatt recently graced the front row at the New York Fashion Show.

/ Image: Instagram

2/10:

Alia Bhatt was at the NYFW for the showcase of Gucci's collection.

/ Image: Instagram

3/10:

This was designer Demna's debut show for the luxury house and was named La Famiglia.

/ Image: Instagram

4/10:

Alia Bhatt chose a head-to-toe Gucci look for the occasion and looked absolutely stunning.

/ Image: Instagram

5/10:

Alia Bhatt's makeup was kept smoky and glam while her long tresses added the right oomph factor.

/ Image: Instagram

6/10:

Alia Bhatt has had a long association with the luxury fashion house of Gucci.

/ Image: Instagram

7/10:

Alia Bhatt is currently the ambassador for the brand and is seen wearing their pieces often.

/ Image: Instagram

8/10:

Alia Bhatt recently chose this archival Gucci by Tom Ford dress for the premier of Ba***s of Bollywood.

/ Image: Instagram

9/10:

Alia Bhatt also wore this custom Gucci gown for the Cannes red carpet that grabbed all the headlines.

/ Image: Instagram

10/10:

Alia Bhatt posted one of her best looks at the Cannes which was also designed by Gucci.

/ Image: Instagram