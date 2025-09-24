Updated 24 September 2025 at 16:28 IST
SEE PICTURES: Alia Bhatt Makes a Bold Statement at Demna's First Gucci Show at NYFW
Alia Bhatt made a striking impression at Demna's debut Gucci show during New York Fashion Week, wearing a dramatic black fur coat over a nude satin mini dress from the La Famiglia collection.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Advertisement
1/10:
Alia Bhatt recently graced the front row at the New York Fashion Show./ Image: Instagram
2/10:
Alia Bhatt was at the NYFW for the showcase of Gucci's collection./ Image: Instagram
3/10:
This was designer Demna's debut show for the luxury house and was named La Famiglia./ Image: Instagram
4/10:
Alia Bhatt chose a head-to-toe Gucci look for the occasion and looked absolutely stunning./ Image: Instagram
5/10:
Alia Bhatt's makeup was kept smoky and glam while her long tresses added the right oomph factor./ Image: Instagram
6/10:
Alia Bhatt has had a long association with the luxury fashion house of Gucci./ Image: Instagram
7/10:
Alia Bhatt is currently the ambassador for the brand and is seen wearing their pieces often./ Image: Instagram
8/10:
Alia Bhatt recently chose this archival Gucci by Tom Ford dress for the premier of Ba***s of Bollywood./ Image: Instagram
9/10:
Alia Bhatt also wore this custom Gucci gown for the Cannes red carpet that grabbed all the headlines./ Image: Instagram
10/10:
Alia Bhatt posted one of her best looks at the Cannes which was also designed by Gucci./ Image: Instagram
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 24 September 2025 at 16:28 IST