Summers are for the fashionistas who love to combine glamour with comfort. Here are summer fabrics that are breathable and stylish at the same time.

1/5: Cotton is natural fibre that is highly breathable and absorbs moisture, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the day./ Image: Unsplash

2/5: Lightweight and breathable, rayon garments offer excellent airflow and moisture-wicking properties./ Image: Unsplash

3/5: Made from the fibers of the flax plant, linen is lightweight, absorbent, and naturally breathable./ Image: Unpslash

4/5: Bamboo fabric is a sustainable and eco-friendly choice for summer, and is used to make tank tops, t-shirts, or loungewear./ Image: Freepik

5/5: Despite its delicate appearance, silk is surprisingly lightweight and breathable, making it suitable for warm weather. / Image: Unsplash