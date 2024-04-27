Updated April 27th, 2024 at 16:45 IST
Summer-friendly Fabrics To Stay Comfortable And Stylish In The Hot Weather
Summers are for the fashionistas who love to combine glamour with comfort. Here are summer fabrics that are breathable and stylish at the same time.
1/5: Cotton is natural fibre that is highly breathable and absorbs moisture, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the day./ Image: Unsplash
2/5: Lightweight and breathable, rayon garments offer excellent airflow and moisture-wicking properties./ Image: Unsplash
3/5: Made from the fibers of the flax plant, linen is lightweight, absorbent, and naturally breathable./ Image: Unpslash
4/5: Bamboo fabric is a sustainable and eco-friendly choice for summer, and is used to make tank tops, t-shirts, or loungewear./ Image: Freepik
5/5: Despite its delicate appearance, silk is surprisingly lightweight and breathable, making it suitable for warm weather. / Image: Unsplash
