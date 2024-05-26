Punjabi cuisine, renowned for its rich, hearty flavours, is a blend of fragrant spices, herbs, and fresh fruits, vegetables, and grains from the fertile region.

Tempt Your Taste Buds With These Punjabi Dinner Recipes

Updated May 26th, 2024 at 20:12 IST

1/7: Baingan ka Bharta, a popular North Indian dish, involves roasting brinjal, mash eggplant, sautéing spices, and serving with phulka or rice, originating from Punjab, India./ Image: Pinterest

2/7: Jackfruit, also known as Kathal, can be cooked as a vegetable or sweet. To make kathal ki sabji, soak 15 jackfruits in saltwater, marinate in curd, chilli powder, turmeric, and garam masala, fry. / Image: Pinterest

3/7: Lauki ke Kofte is a delicious, spiced tomato-based curry made with bottle gourd kofta, a variation on the famous Malai Kofta. It's a tangy curry with bottle gourd./ Image: Pinterest

4/7: Hindi Masala is a delicious, semi-dry North Indian Punjabi-style okra dish made with sautéed onions, tomatoes, spices, and fried okra, garnished with garam masala powder and crushed kasuri methi./ Image: pinterest

5/7: Arbi ki sabji is a spicy dish marinating 15 thick slices of arbi in spices, frying, sautéing, and adding curd, fried arbi, water, spices, and coriander. Enjoy with roti, poori, or rice./ Image: Pinterest

6/7: Butter chicken is a delectable Indian dish seasoned with groundnuts, spices, turmeric, red chilli powder, garam masala, ginger garlic paste, salt, lemon juice, and kasuri methi./ Image: Pinterest

7/7: Chole Bhature, also known as Chana Bhatura, is a popular Punjabi dish with a spiced tangy chickpea curry and soft, fluffy fried leavened bread. / Image: Pinterest