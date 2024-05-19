India offers a plethora of beauty, landscapes, heritage sites, temples, beaches, hills, and forests, yet many of these are over-exposed.

These Places In The World Are Abandoned

1/7: The Banni Grassland Reserve includes Chir Batti, Chhir Batti, or Cheer Batti is a ghost light observed in the Banni grasslands near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat, India./ Image: indiabirdwatching.com

2/7: The Bengal Swamp, a 100 million AD swampland, is believed to have lights representing dead fishermen's spirits. These lights can confuse and guide fishermen, and they became disconnected. / Image: wbtourism.gov.in

3/7: Bhangarh Fort, a haunted Indian site, is associated with two popular legends: Baba Balau Nath, a sadhu, and the cursed nature of the fort./ Image: tourism.rajasthan.gov.in

4/7: Chiktan Castle, a symbol of unity and community, was attacked multiple times but was abandoned in the late 19th century due to neglect and natural elements./ Image: wmf.org

5/7: Dhanushkodi Beach, located on the southern tip of Tamil Nadu, is a popular tourist destination with a rich history and mythology. The beach, referred to as 'Tip of the bow'./ Image: tamilnadutourism.gov.in

6/7: Mistpouffers, also known as Barisal Guns, are a sonic boom heard in various waterfront communities globally, particularly in India's delta regions of Ganga and Brahmaputra./ Image: delta-alliance.org

7/7: The Kalavantin Durg trek near Mumbai is a thrilling night adventure with stunning landscapes and breathtaking views. It features rock-cut steps to the fort's top, perfect for stargazing. / Image: treksandtrails.org