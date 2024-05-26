Dehydration is a common problem in the hot and humid summers. Let us look at the ways to fight this condition.

Tips To Fight Dehydration In Summer

Updated May 26th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

1/5: Set regular reminders to drink water./ Image: Unsplash

2/5: If drinking plain water in a huge quantity is a big ask, try detox or infused water./ Image: Freepik

3/5: Keep yourself adequately hydrated while doing outside chores or running errands./ Image: Unsplash

4/5: Eat hydrating foods like tomato and cucumbers./ Image: Freepik

5/5: Steer clear of dehydrating drinks like coffee and alcohol./ Image: Freepik